Learning Life Lessons

“I want them to take away that we are all dealing with life on life’s terms,” Metz told Us about what she hopes fans can glean from the finale. “It’s not really what happens to you, but how you react to it, and also that every single one of those characters are just like any person that you might know. I hope they pull away with contentment [and think], ‘Wow, like, I got to see this really beautiful chapter of these people’s lives and it’s a blueprint for the way I could walk in the world.’”