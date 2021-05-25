Sterling K. Brown

The actor, who portrays Randall Pearson, exclusively told Us that the cast wasn’t shocked by news of the show’s ending because a six-season run was Fogelman’s plan from the beginning.

“I don’t know if I feel pressure so much because the plan has always been six years, and we haven’t really been able to talk about it,” the Black Panther alum, 45, explained on May 18, adding that the network “was a little reticent” to announce the end too early, but eventually realized they shouldn’t push the show to extend its run.

“[NBC] realized that there was a structure being put in place from the beginning for a six-year cycle. Then they’re like, ‘OK, let’s go ahead and concentrate on making it as best as we can rather than trying to extend it for as long as possible.’ The writers have been building to this season. I think it’s going to be incredibly satisfying for our viewers,” Brown teased.