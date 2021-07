Justin Hartley

Season 1: $40,000 per episode. (He made $75,000 per episode by season 2.)

Current: $250,000 per episode.

Net Worth: $7 million.

Hartley’s claim to fame before the NBC series was as a soap actor starring on Passions and The Young and the Restless. His other TV work included a starring role on Smallville and recurring roles on Revenge and Mistresses.