Mandy Moore

“Finishing the way we started. @miloanthonyventimiglia and I shot the very first scenes of the pilot together and got to finish our last scene of @nbcthisisus side by side,” Moore wrote via Instagram days after wrapping the series. “I haven’t begun to process the end of this journey quite yet and I’m sure it will take me time. I’m still kicking myself over what I had planned to say to our magnificent crew and then crumbled and forgot out of emotion… but hopefully the gratitude came across. We still have 3 BIG episodes to share together. Stay tuned!! 📸 by @sterlingkbrown.”