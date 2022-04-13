Chrissy Metz

Metz opened up to EW about the conclusion of Katoby’s romance, calling it “bittersweet.” Throughout the episode, Kate continually reaffirmed that this was not the “end of their story” despite signing divorce papers.

“We’ll see in the future that he is sort of a sounding board for her and always going to be,” she told the outlet. “She’s always going to value his opinion. He’s the husband that she had and went through all of this with, and of course, the father to her children. Who else understands the Pearsons aside from the Pearsons? Toby and Beth, you know. They will always be close and they will always be friends.”