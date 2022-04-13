Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger

“We were all emotional throughout the entire shoot. We cracked a lot of jokes between scenes because we all desperately needed a break from the tension and the sadness we were feeling,” the writers and coproducers told Deadline. “The scene where Toby begs Kate to give him another chance and kisses her for the last time was difficult for all of us. When he kisses her and says ‘I guess that’s the last time I’ll ever kiss my wife,’ we all felt it deeply on set.”

They added: “We’ve watched this couple for so many years now, through so many joyous chapters [and] there was something about that scene that hit home for all of us that we were truly witnessing their ending as a couple.”