Chrissy Metz

In addition to starring in the February 2022 film Stay Awake, the actress will continue to lend her voice to Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny. Metz also plans to focus on her music, release her first album and go on tour. “I would love my music to be in TV shows and film,” she exclusively Us in July. “I could never give up acting. Do I want to just focus on a tour? That would be awesome. That would be ideal. I would love to just go on tour and really have that experience full on.”