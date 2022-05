Milo Ventimiglia

The Heroes alum will return to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for season 5 on Prime Video in 2023. Ventimiglia will star in ABC’s The Company You Keep, and he’ll executive produce the TV project with DiVide Pictures, the production company he runs with Russ Cundiff. The drama follows con-man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who fall for each other despite being on opposite sides of the law.