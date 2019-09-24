TV

‘This Is Us’ Characters as Their Younger and Older Selves: Jack, Rebecca, the Big Three and More

By
This Is Us Young And Old Flashback Mackenzie Hancsicsak as Kate Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson
 Ron Batzdorff/NBC (2)
7
8 / 7

Kate Pearson

Mackenzie Hancsicsak and Hannah Zeile bear a striking resemblance to Metz.

Back to top