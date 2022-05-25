No Final Twists

For Fogelman, it was important to wrap up the hit NBC show without incorporating unnecessary plot twists.

“I always thought that the boldest and most confident step and ending for the show would be pulling out one final magic trick at the end. And then one big, emotional, sad ending and allowing the final episode to be a simple reflection on family and time,” he said. “I think in some ways, that’s the most challenging stuff. The twists and turns, while you always want to make sure you do those right, the most ambitious stuff and the most challenging stuff has always been the simple stuff. And that’s also the most rewarding and that’s why for us, even though there aren’t a lot of bells and whistles on the final episode, it’s probably as proud as I’ve ever been of an episode of the show.”