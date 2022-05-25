Randall’s Future

During the series finale, the audience learned that Randall might have a chance at becoming the President of the United States in the future.

“I think Randall’s political journey ahead of him is probably the closest we come on the show to kind of our Sopranos going to black at the end of the episode, and you’re left to choose your own adventure as to what you think happens with him,” Fogelman shared with Deadline. “In my mind, I know what happens to Randall and his family but it’s meant to not be answered and to just leave a hint of promise, and then I think it’s up to the audience to decide what they think happens next with Randall.”

Brown, for his part, didn’t rule out coming back to explore more of Randall’s story.

“The first part of that answer is that if Fogelman is involved, I have to consider it. If Fogelman is not involved, I don’t have to consider it. You know where your bread is buttered. You know whose soul infuses everything that you have done,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think variety is the spice of life, so I’m very interested in doing a few different things, just to be known for a body of work and not one particular character, even though I love this character.”