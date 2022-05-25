Rebecca and Jack’s Final Moments

“In the back of my mind, I always thought that the final actual scripted spoken dialogue in the episode would be Jack and Rebecca just simply saying ‘I love you’ to one another. I thought this original love story, sentiment-wise was the right language to end on,” Fogelman told Deadline.

The New Jersey native noted that the dialogue between the couple was the hardest to write. “That started really getting to me, I think it was the moment when he says ‘We did good. You did so good.’ For me, as a new parent and having had parents, the idea that moves me, at the end of the day, that you get to sit down potentially and be told a job well done by somebody because it’s so hard,” he added.