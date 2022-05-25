The Unspoken Eulogies

While honoring their mother during her funeral, the Big Three delivered eulogies that weren’t actually heard.

“I knew you weren’t going to hear them, but I wasn’t sure because they tell you one thing, but mic you up just in case. I took to writing a eulogy on this pad of paper that I had as a prop. In between setups, I would just write stuff down,” Brown revealed to THR. “I actually delivered about two minutes of the eulogy during that time.”

For the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, this was an opportunity to reflect on the show’s legacy.

“I’m saying goodbye to Mandy. Randall is saying goodbye to Rebecca. I have issues in my personal life that are sort of connected to it as well. I thought, ‘If I had to write my mom’s eulogy, what would I say?’ Because that’s what Randall is going through,” he continued. “And it was really interesting what came out of me. You can probably hear little bits of it, but not the whole thing, and I think that’s right because, the time that I have gone through a funeral, even though it was 35 years ago and whatnot, it’s a bit of a fog.”