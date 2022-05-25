What Didn’t Air

Following the finale, Fogelman confirmed that most of the footage shot four years ago made it into the finale — except for one sequence.

“I recorded stuff that we barely scripted, Jack’s flipping pancakes and making pancakes and then intercut with Randall, his much younger family in the old house flipping pancakes and making pancakes. It was so charming, and it was speaking to the theme at the end of the episode — which is what the entire series has been about — that you carry this stuff forward with you without even thinking about it,” he shared with Deadline.

The TV producer continued: “But it was a little bit abstract. The kids were younger, you were in a different timeline with Randall and as cute as it was, I thought we spoke to it better at the end of the episode, and so I didn’t keep it but I was so charming and the kids are so young. and I think I’m going to put it online at some point.”