‘This Is Us’ Creator Breaks Down Decision to Have Rebecca Die Ahead of Series Finale: All of Mandy Moore and Dan Fogelman’s Revelations

 Ron Batzdorff/NBC
A Greater Meaning

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Moore referred to the episode as a “love letter” to the series.

“It’s a love letter to mothers. To Dan’s mother. As much as the final episode is special, and there’s obviously a finality to it, I feel like this one has all of the things that people love and know of our show the most,” she said. “It’s all chock-full of everything you’ve come to expect from just a classic This Is Us episode. From that regard, it holds a different weight to me.”

