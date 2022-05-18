An Unexpected Reaction

After initially reading the script for her character’s final episode, Moore revealed that she “threw up” in response. “I couldn’t breathe. I remember seeing Chrissy the next day at work and she had not the same reaction — she didn’t get sick — but it was one of those experiences where you’re so overcome that your sinuses are completely blocked. You can’t catch your breath, really,” the singer told Entertainment Weekly. “It wasn’t even so much the saying goodbye and her turning and Jack is there at the end. All of that was just exceedingly beautiful, but I think it was being led by William and just all of these little Easter egg details.”