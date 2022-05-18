Rebecca’s Funeral Is Coming

Fogelman confirmed that the aftermath of Rebecca’s passing will be part of the series finale.

“In the last episode, we will try to capture something simple which, while sad, is kind of a day in the life, which is so much of what the show is about, set against Rebecca’s funeral,” he detailed to Deadline. “While it will make you cry, it will make you sad, the end of the finale moves me in a way that is different. I think the cast and crew captured something about the human condition and the condition of being a person in the family that I am really proud of.”