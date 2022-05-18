Telling an Authentic Story

For Moore, it was important to highlight the difficult parts of aging and death.

“We’ve seen so many different iterations and chapters. So I think it continued to humanize people at a point in which it’s difficult,” she detailed to Variety. “You see with Kevin and Randall at first, it’s really hard for them to look at their mom, to touch their mom anymore because they don’t recognize her. And it’s a really uncomfortable situation to be in. I love that our show continues to humanize and show this is still the same woman and she deserves to be celebrated and loved in the same way, even if maybe she’s not seemingly the same mother you have known your whole life.”