TV ‘This Is Us’ From the Top: Every Award the NBC Drama Has Won By Emily Longeretta September 15, 1999 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 15 16 / 15 SAG Awards (2018) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series — Sterling K. Brown Back to top More News Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Spotted Out With Wife Lauren After Prison Release This Award-Winning Cellulite Cream Is Totally Transforming Shoppers’ Bodies Kristin Cavallari Stunned in This Revolve Romper — and It’s Still in Stock More News