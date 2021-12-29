A New Relationship

“As an actor, it’s a huge challenge to turn that around. I have 18 episodes of TV to go from a really icy, cold, mean-ass music guy who’s belligerent and hostile and ridiculous to the guy that one of the lead characters falls in love with,” Chris Geere, who plays Kate’s colleague-turned-future-husband Philip, told Entertainment Weekly in December 2021. “That, for me, is huge challenge. So, I’m just enjoying the journey. Chrissy is just marvelous to work with. She’s a lovely person. I’m here for the ride and I’m enjoying it.”

He dished on the characters’ connection in the final season, adding: “It’s a working relationship — at first, and then it will, at some point, turn. Whether that is connected with the collapse of the marriage to build up another, I don’t know. But I do know that from that flash-forward scene, she ends up happy. So she’s not a bad relationship. She’s with the guy that she wants. I just hope I can portray that guy.”