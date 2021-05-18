A ‘Normal’ Ending

“We’ve always known the plan for the show because we’re not going 15 seasons,” Fogelman told The Los Angeles Times in 2020. “I think by the time we’re in our sixth season, you’ll have a lot of the information about what’s happened to this family and what will be left is some resolution. I think when the show eventually comes to an end, I think in the best way, it’ll be very quiet and normal. That’s always been the plan, because at the end of the day, it’s a story about this kind of regular family.”