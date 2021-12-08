Getting Real

Susan Kelechi Watson joked that Brown will cry the most when production wraps. “I’m kidding. It might be him, Chrissy or Mandy,” she told E! in December 2021, before hinting at what’s to come. “It hasn’t been emotional yet, but we are starting to walk down memory lane a little bit, and it’s starting to get a little realer. But I think all of us are kind of waiting. You kind of don’t want to go there yet. I think we’re waiting for when we shoot the last episode, which is in April.”