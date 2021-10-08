Keep an Eye Out for Alyson Hannigan’s House

The How I Met Your Mother alum doesn’t make a cameo on This Is Us, but her house does.

Hannigan revealed that the NBC series filmed inside her home, which is actually a pretty famous place. “I think my house’s resumé is longer than mine,” she joked on an October 2021 episode of SiriusXM’s The Michelle Collins Show, adding that the former owners used to rent out the space for film shoots. “I would say at least twice a month, [we] get requests [from film productions] because the house is just known,” she said.

It wasn’t until the Buffy alum realized that her neighbor was the director of This Is Us that she decided to offer up her abode. “We were like if we are ever going to do it, we would do it for that show ‘cause it’s so good and … long-running shows, like, the crews are very respectful,” she said.

In fact, the American Pie actress said, “Not only did they give us our house back in wonderful shape, they fixed things that I had damaged,” including touching up some paint and covering up her kids’ handprints on the wall. “They’re like, ‘Would you like us to do that as well?’” she continued. “And I’m like, ‘I know that wasn’t from you, but yeah, thank you.’”