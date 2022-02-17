Prepare to Cry

Though he promised that fans would feel “a bit of magic” watching the Pearson family’s story come to a close, Ventimiglia also advised fans to “get ready” for an emotional ending. “As we’re reading the last several episodes … I’m starting to see loops closed where there was a moment or a story and it hits an end,” he told Us exclusively in February 2022. “It may not be happy — or it may be happy. It’s just the way that life works.”

Even if the family doesn’t get their happy ending, Ventimiglia promised that “people will be very satisfied” with the series finale.