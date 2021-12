Prepare Yourself

“I think it’s wonderful. I think it’s incredibly satisfying. I think it’s beautiful,” Ventimiglia told Us in September 2021 about the way the show ends. “Fogelman and the writers have [created] this completion of the story and to see this kind of an infinite loop of where things start and how it all kind of tailors back into one another. … This is probably gonna wreck people in the most heartfelt way.”