The Plan

“We know where it ends and we know the path for each season. We’ve always had a plan, we didn’t want to get stuck,” Fogelman said during a panel in 2018. “The show won’t overstay its welcome, we have a story to tell, we want to do this the right way. I’ve actually already shot pieces of the final scene of the series.”

Brown added in 2019, “There are things that we’ve actually already shot for our series finale right, that we’re banking so that when it comes time to show them, it’ll be fun.”