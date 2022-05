Reunited Forever

In the penultimate episode of the series, Rebecca passes after her long battle with Alzheimer’s. Her journey to the afterlife is a train ride, and while traveling through several cars, she sees some familiar faces, like her second late husband, Miguel. After all of her children have said their goodbyes, she reaches the final car. She lays down on the bed and turns to see she is reunited with her first and forever love — Jack.