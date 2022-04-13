It’s Over

“It’s over Toby. It’s time,” Kate told Toby during the show’s 100th episode, which aired in April.

The episode, titled “Katoby,” took viewers through the final days of their marriage the moment they signed their divorce papers.

“This is not how our story ends. Just because our marriage is over doesn’t mean our story is over,” Kate said after their marriage officially came to an end. “We were meant to find each other in that weight loss group. We were meant to be together. And now, we’re meant to be apart, and I know that one day you will see it.”