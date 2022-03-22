Chrissy Metz: I'm 'Physically Ill' Over Kate and Toby's Upcoming Scenes

The Beginning of the End

“This is one of the hardest episodes that I’ve ever shot. There were a couple scenes where I was like, ‘Chris, I’m, like, physically ill.’ And I think it was just the beginning of the end, of course of the series, but the beginning of the end of their relationship too,” Metz said on E!’s Daily Pop ahead of the March 22 episode. “We spent six years loving each other, so it’s a bummer to go out like this. But it’s also an honor to address this as well as our writing staff is.”

The actress continued: “We talk about it, we go back and forth all the time about whose ‘fault’ this is. And it is no one’s fault. And it is everyone’s fault. Everyone plays their part in a relationship and everyone makes their mistakes and everyone tries. Or they don’t.”