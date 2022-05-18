Forever in the Pearson Family

Toby was among the first to arrive at the cabin to say goodbye to Rebecca before her death while Kate was the last since she was coming from London. Toby thanked Kevin for inviting him, and the actor assured Toby that his mother wanted him there.

When Toby went in to say his final farewell to the matriarch, he recalled Rebecca’s unwavering support. “Even when your daughter and I were at our worst, you never stopped believing in me,” Toby told Rebecca. “I hope I turned out to be the father that you always knew I could be, even though things didn’t work out the way that we thought they would.”

The jokester had to make just one last quip: “Rebecca, you can tell me — you love me more than Phillip, right?”