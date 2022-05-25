Undying Love

In the This Is Us series finale, Toby and Kate shared a moment at Rebecca’s funeral. “If it’s OK with you, I’d like to say three things that will surely cross multiple ex-husband lines and protocols,” he said.

With Kate’s permission, Toby said that Rebecca was so proud of Kate. He added that he was proud of his ex-wife too. “I love you, kid. I love you,” Toby said. “And even though our marriage didn’t go the distance,” Toby said he had no regrets and would happily marry Kate all over again.