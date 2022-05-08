One More Chance

The day before Kate’s second wedding, Kevin and Sophie reconnected after she revealed that she had been divorced for “a while.” While the twosome confided in one another and nearly hooked up, it wasn’t until Kevin revealed he still held onto the Valentine’s card he wrote in the past for her, that they officially got back together.

“You’re finally the man that I always knew you possibly could be,” Sophie said during the season 6 episode, noting they were finally “in the right place at the right time.”

The pair appeared to have gotten married shortly before Miguel and Rebecca’s final Thanksgiving together.