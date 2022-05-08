Reconnecting in NYC

Nearly 12 years after their divorce was finalized, Kevin showed up on Sophie’s doorstep in New York and asked for a second chance. The former Manny star gave an impassioned speech about how he’d been walking along broken since their split, proclaiming that he missed her. They reconciled toward the end of season 1. Amid the second season, Kevin’s addiction struggles got in the way of making their romance a priority. They eventually went their separate ways — again — after he admitted that their future was “a nightmare for me.”