How Did Kate and Phillip Get Together?

Kate and Toby’s son, Jack (Blake Stadnik), revealed during a January episode that his parents’ marriage imploded after he was involved in an accident with the family’s smoker. Phillip was also seen consoling Kate as she opened up about her marital woes amid her long-distance relationship with Toby. However, there has been no explanation as to how Kate and Phillip end up walking down the aisle in the future.