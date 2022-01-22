Where Is Kate?

While Toby (Chris Sullivan) has already arrived at Kevin’s house in the flash-forward, Kate (Chrissy Metz) has not been seen in the future. Toby teased that “they” are on their way, so Kate and her future husband, Phillip (Chris Geere), could still be en route to say their goodbyes to Rebecca.

Fogelman teased in May 2021 that it is “possible” both Kate and Miguel are dead in the future, though. “When you don’t show somebody, usually in this show, it’s either for a reveal or for a reason. I think that we have more surprises and turns in store,” he told Deadline. “I don’t know that any of those will come to that level of catastrophe.”