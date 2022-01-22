Who Is Kevin’s Wife?

Based on a flash-forward at Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) house, he is married in the future. However, the identity of his wife has not been revealed. Kevin reconnected with Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) in a January episode while trying to form a healthy coparenting relationship with ex Madison (Caitlin Thompson). Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Kevin’s ex-wife, Sophie, also hinted to Us in June 2021 that she has filmed a scene in old-age makeup, though she believed it was cut from the show.