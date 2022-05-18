This Is the End! Everything We Know About the 'This Is Us' Series Finale

Don’t Expect a Perfectly Wrapped Up Story

“I think the simplicity of what’s in store for people in parts of this episode are what the whole series is really about. People waiting for things to be tied up perfectly in a bow with every single character and every single story need to abandon that idea because that’s not the reality of life anyway,” Moore told Entertainment Weekly in a May 17 interview. “You finish telling one person’s story and it’s like, ‘Yeah, but they have children or they will continue having a life. And their children will have children [who] will have children. This story could just go on forever and ever and ever.’ But having said that, the simplicity and the beauty of the quiet, simple seemingly mundane moments of this family’s life are going to feel like a warm hug for people.”