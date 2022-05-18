This Is the End! Everything We Know About the 'This Is Us' Series Finale

Jack and Rebecca Return

Fans can rest assured that though Jack and Rebecca are dead, the final hour will show the soul mates together and happy. “The final scene that we shot together [for the finale] was not at all anything emotional. It’s just a boring scene from the finale — thank goodness!” Moore told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on May 17. “That’s what I was hoping for. I didn’t want anything that had any real weight or bearing on things, because I thought it was going to be really hard to get through. And thank God they gave us a scene where I was like, ‘Yes, we’ve done these scenes a million times. I can do that!’ And not feel like I’m going to lose it.”