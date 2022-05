The Human Condition

Expect Rebecca’s funeral to be sad, but this installment won’t be as depressing as her death, the writer teased. “While it will make you cry, it will make you sad, the ending of the finale really moves me in a way that is different. … that’s not about just the ending of the show,” Fogelman added. “I think the cast and crew captured something about the human condition and the condition of being a person in the family that I am really proud of.”