An ‘Existential Crisis’

During the L.A. premiere of This Is Us, Fogelman hinted at what story lines are coming in season 6. “There’s a lot about Kevin and his continuing existential crisis, and what will be the end of his romantic story. There’s a lot with Rebecca and her ailment and how that will be not just affecting her, but her family,” he shared at the time, per Deadline. “Rebecca and Miguel coming together is a story we’ve always been excited to tell in the final season, and having done a bunch of that already, it’s really fun and exciting and lovely.”