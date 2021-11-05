Back in Action

“Tomorrow. Day 1. Season 6. @NBCThisisUs. I’m directing @MiloVentimiglia & @TheMandyMoore to begin our final season,” director Ken Olin teased via Twitter in September 2021. “My goal is to appreciate every single day of work this year. It’s the best way I can think of to honor what an incredible experience doing this show this has been.”

One day later, Fogelman shared a behind-the-scenes look of Moore and Ventimiglia shooting one of the first scenes of season 6. “Last first day. Feeling feelings. #ThisIsUs,” he tweeted alongside the kitchen snap.

Ca’Ron Jaden Coleman, who plays the youngest Randall Pearson, also tweeted a photo from set alongside his TV siblings. “THIS IS SEASON 6 DAY ONE SET DAY!!!! So excited to get the season started!! Are you guys missing @nbcthisisus?? ARE YOU READY FOR THE LAST SEASON???” he asked.