This Is Us’ Sixth and Final Season: Everything We Know

Infinite Tears

During a December 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Brown joked that he won’t be able to film the series’ final installments without breaking down in tears. “Once we start to get to, like, the last two or three episodes, there’ll be something that happens that I won’t be able to stop from happening, because I know I’m actually saying goodbye,” he explained. “Right now, I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re having a great time.’ When it gets to the end, there’ll be no acting. It’ll be ugly.”