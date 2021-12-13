Questions Will Be Answered

“You will get to see what happens with Rebecca. You’ll see how Kate and Toby end up. And also what happens with Kevin,” Watson told E! News in December 2021. “I do believe each storyline will have its closure. It will be a very satisfying season. We’re not going to, like, Game of Thrones you. I’m still mad at y’all for what you did.”

Moore agreed with her costar, adding, “Lots of questions will be answered, but there will still be some surprising things because that’s the trick of the show.”