Susan Kelechi Watson Takes on a New Role

The actress, who plays Beth Pearson on the NBC series, shared her excitement in November 2021 over cowriting an episode for the new season. “Today baby takes her 1st steps.🙌🏽,” she captioned two photos via Instagram, one of the script with her name on it. “Episode 606 starts filming today.”

Watson also gave her “fabulous” writing partner, Eboni Freeman, a shout-out for the success of “Our Little Island Girl: Part 1 & 2,” both of which Freeman worked on. “She is Queen,” the Louie alum wrote before honoring the show’s creator.

“And the biggest shout out to Sir Daniel Fogelman who called me up and said, ‘I know you wanna write. .. wanna write this episode?’” she concluded. “I meannnn. Dan…no words, only emojis 🙌🏽💯🙌🏽💯☝🏽💯!.”