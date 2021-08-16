Who Will Return?

Alexandra Breckenridge teased that Sophie, Kevin’s ex-wife, could return for the final season if timing works out with her filming schedule for Virgin River. “I think they’ve been really hoping that it would work out maybe in the future. So we’ll see — maybe something, maybe I’ll be able to come back either in a love interest capacity or in an old friend capacity,” she told Us in June 2021, hinting that she may be in the flash-forward scenes.

“I did do a scene where they did old makeup, but I don’t think it made it to the show,” the Walking Dead alum said at the time. “Every time they’ve asked me to come back in the past, I’m like, I hope that I’m in the house at the end of the show and you see me in, like, old makeup and everybody’s like, ‘What? Oh, my gosh!’ And like, you’re not sure if she’s just there because their mom is in hospice or if they’re together. I really hope that happens.”