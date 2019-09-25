How Is Cassidy Tied In?

Will Kevin (Justin Hartley) meet Cassidy when he goes to bail Uncle Nicky out? Many fans assume this is a set-up for a new romance for Kevin — could she be his child’s mother? — but their relationship may be different than assumed. “The relationship is complicated, it’s formative, and it’s a very deep, interesting, bizarre relationship,” Fogelman told Entertainment Weekly. “She’s going to be somebody who adjusts a part of the course of Kevin’s life. As is the entire first half of the season that he’s embarking on.”