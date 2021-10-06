The Inspiration

Miranda has been a longtime fan of Larson’s work and was particularly moved by Tick, Tick… Boom! after seeing it as a college student in 2001. “Here’s this posthumous musical from the guy who made me want to write musicals in the first place,” he recalled to The New York Times in September 2021. “I cast [Andrew] in my head probably a year before I talked to him about it.”

For the Eyes of Tammy Faye star, the musical taught him more than he ever expected. “It’s a strange thing when there’s someone like Jon that you didn’t have any relationship to before, and then suddenly now there’s this mysterious forever connection that I am never, ever going to let go,” Garfield told the outlet. “I just feel so lucky that Jon was revealed to me, because now I don’t remember who I was before I knew who Jon was.”