The Precautions

Hudgens opened up about how COVID-19 protocol made filming for Tick, Tick… Boom! look a little different.

“It was tough because we shot it in the middle of the pandemic. That is something that you don’t really expect,” the Disney alum explained to Collider in October 2021. “And it was definitely a bummer at times because we had so many moments where we’d be setting up a shot and Lin was like, ‘Ya know, if we could, we would all be taking turns singing songs and jamming out right now, but we can’t because of restrictions and rules and trying to be safe.’”

She added: “But, I’m just such a big Jonathan Larson fan and it’s just a special, special project because audiences are gonna be able to hear songs that they probably never heard before, and just really get a glimpse into Jonathan’s mind. Andrew did such a fantastic job portraying him.”