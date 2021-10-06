The Voice

Fans aren’t the only ones who didn’t know Garfield could sing — he even surprised himself. “The jury’s still out,” he joked of his musical talent during a June 2021 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “I’ve never sung before. It was kind of a shot in the dark.”

The British star remembered a conversation with his massage therapist, Gregg Miele, who also works with Miranda, that got the ball rolling. “Lin one day goes, ‘Hey, Gregg, can Andrew Garfield sing?'” the actor said. “And Gregg immediately goes, ‘Oh, my God, buddy, he has the most beautiful voice. He’s an angel.’ … And then Gregg called [me] and he goes, ‘Hey, Andy, can you sing? … Lin thinks you can sing.'”