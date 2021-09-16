Toronto International Film Festival 2021: 8 Standout Movies

Belfast

If you thought Jamie Dornan was endearing after Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar — you did see his musical number, no? — wait until you see him as a caring, conflicted dad circa the late 1960s in Northern Ireland. Still, this charming, if slightly mawkish, light drama belongs to his onscreen son (Jude Hill). All the kid wants to do is see movies and figure out how to convince the cute smart girl in his class to befriend him, but amid conflicts on the street, his family wants to uproot to England. (“I want to stay in Belfast!” he shrieks.) Director Kenneth Branagh based this black-and-white gem on his childhood and let me assure you that this goes down a lot easier than the similarly themed but much more laborious Roma. (In theaters November 12)